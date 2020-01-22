Aladdin (ADN) Price Down 24.9% This Week

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,574.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.01922783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.03937985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00742136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00103151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010503 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00591723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,300,670,501 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

