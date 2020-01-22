Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

ALB stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Janus Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,681.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 178,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 53,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Gavekal Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. FirstMerit Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstMerit Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

