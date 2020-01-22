Alchemint Standards Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $223,172.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

