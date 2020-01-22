Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.95. 178,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

