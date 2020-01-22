Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s score:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $565.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.