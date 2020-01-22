Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGN opened at $273.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.48 and a 200 day moving average of $234.42. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

