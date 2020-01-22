All Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $106,768.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $106,768.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.