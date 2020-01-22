Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

