Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY19 guidance at $14.25-14.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGT opened at $170.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

