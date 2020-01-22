Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

ALLO stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

