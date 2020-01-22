AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $165,433.00 and $332.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

