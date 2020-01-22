Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 143,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.