Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

