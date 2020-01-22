Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,484.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,491.85. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,259.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

