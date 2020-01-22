Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.50

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alphabet's ranking:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,491.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,376.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,259.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

