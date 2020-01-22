Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,377.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,259.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

