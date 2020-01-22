Alphacat (ACAT) Hits Market Cap of $748,784.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and HitBTC. Alphacat has a total market cap of $748,784.00 and approximately $81,078.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.