Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 173,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,170. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$20.87.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.2412698 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.60.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.10 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at C$112,613.60.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.