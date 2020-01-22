Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

