Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

