Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 182,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

