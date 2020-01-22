AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th.

AMAG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 654,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $389.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.42. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

