Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.05

News headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

