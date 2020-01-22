Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,890.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,357. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,826.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $17,190,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.