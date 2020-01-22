Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,250.00 at Pivotal Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,890.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,826.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

