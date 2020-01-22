Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 170,311 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,249,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,723,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. 1,137,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,702. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

