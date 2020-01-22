Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.80. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.