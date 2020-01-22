Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 215,548 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$53.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 745,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

