Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,734 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $260.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

