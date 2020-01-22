Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $243.73. 710,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,071 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

