Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 6,695,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

