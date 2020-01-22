Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.45.

SWKS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.90. 2,594,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $126.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

