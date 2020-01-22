Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 506,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

