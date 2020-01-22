Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 430,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. 845,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,023. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

