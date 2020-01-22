Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256,691 shares during the quarter. The Western Union accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of The Western Union worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Western Union by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after buying an additional 2,870,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,391,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 286,237 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

