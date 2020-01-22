Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. ARP Americas LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.62. The company had a trading volume of 401,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,995. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day moving average is $271.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

