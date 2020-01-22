Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,142,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 457,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. 325,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

