Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $133,113,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,537,000 after buying an additional 185,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.50. 1,888,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

