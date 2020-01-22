Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,707 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,539. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 1,146,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

