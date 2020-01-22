Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $9.98 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 687,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU remained flat at $$14.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,877,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,907,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

