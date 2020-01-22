Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 27,967.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after purchasing an additional 619,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

KLAC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.13. 1,084,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,482. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.