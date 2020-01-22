Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $7.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.38. 753,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,453. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

