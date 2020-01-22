Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,218. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

