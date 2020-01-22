Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.30. 1,205,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,241. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

