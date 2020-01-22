Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $37,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,259 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,823. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $102.70 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

