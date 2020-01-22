Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 436.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $250.05. 5,974,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $253.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.