Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,026 shares during the quarter. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 75.39% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSEARCA RINF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

