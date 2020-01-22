Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 10,205 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.93. 364,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $387.95 and a 1 year high of $598.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

