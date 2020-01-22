Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 12,852 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.30. 240,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,979. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $130.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

