Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 752,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.7069 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

